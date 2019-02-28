SAN ANTONIO — Today is Rare Disease Day, when over 7,000 diseases that occur in fewer than 250,000 people are recognized. One of those rare diseases is being studied right here in San Antonio.

"When Elizabeth was born, we were told there were only 60 other families in the world. It's super rare," said Dr. Jannine Cody, director of the Chromosome 18 Clinical Research Center at UT Health San Antonio.

She's talking about her daughter, who was diagnosed over 30 years ago with a rare disease affecting her 18th chromosome.



There are 23 pairs of chromosomes in the body. They're easier to recognize when sorted out in pairs. The one we are focusing on is Chromosome 18. In Elizabeth's case, part of the long arm of the chromosome is missing, resulting in the condition referred to as 18q minus.

When Elizabeth was diagnosed, her family was told only 60 others in the world had the disease. Cody wanted to find out more to see how she could help her daughter. So she opened up some books.

"I enrolled in graduate school here at the health science center and got a Ph.D. in human genetics," she said.

From there, she founded the Chromosome 18 Clinical Research Center, which in just 20 years has touched lives around the world.

"We've actually enrolled over 650 people or families with chromosome 18 abnormalities in this lifetime longitudinal study," she said.

Many of those affected come to San Antonio, Cody says, because this is the mecca for Chromosome 18 research.

"There are so many amazing medical subspecialists here who can help us understand all the different aspects of the chromosome 18 abnormalities," she said.



Elizabeth, who is now in her 30s, travels the world with her mother educating others about this rare disease, having been to Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Italy.

But she also gets down to business here when she's at home.

"On Tuesday I go to University Hospital to volunteer," Elizabeth said.

"She's got 32 hours she's finished at SAC," her mother added. "She volunteers at University Hospital one day a week. She's has a part-time lab assistant job here."

But spreading awareness about chromosome 18 abnormalities is one of their main goals.

"If your child has a chromosome 18 abnormality you know where San Antonio is and you've probably been here," Jannine Cody said.