Taking an occasional girls’ trip to get away from work and family is good for your health, Southern Living reports.

The magazine attributes the claim to several scientific studies as well as research by multiple psychologists.

Friendship “can extend life expectancy, lower chances of heart disease and even help us better tolerate pain.”

RELATED: Southwest Airlines completes test flight to Hawaii

RELATED: Royal Caribbean seeking 'shore explorer' to get paid for traveling the world

Psychologists say they were able to predict how many friends a person has by how much pain they were able to withstand. And researchers have also found evidence that spending time with friends can increase production of oxytocin, the “feel good cuddle hormone.”

That’s not to say family can’t be friends, and of course we love our family members, but friendship has different benefits.

Psychologist William Chopik from Michigan State University found in older adults, friendships are a stronger predictor of health and happiness versus relationships with family members.

Ready for a little getaway but don’t know where you should go?

The magazine also points out that several scientific studies have shown the beach is good for your brain as it can make you happy, relaxed and re-energized