MINNEAPOLIS — You miss the conversations and the way they shaped your brows. You look down to see, clearly, your toenails miss them too.

Don't get me wrong. Natural beauty is definitely a thing. But so is proper maintenance.

With the stay at home order in effect in Minnesota, I called cosmetologist Bebe Davis for help. Davis owns and operates Luxe Beauty Room in Maplewood and south Minneapolis.

She's licensed to do it all, but eyelash extensions are her specialty. So we'll start there:



Eyelashes

"I recommend glue on strip lashes over cluster lashes," Davis said. "That's definitely more damaging. Strip lashes are the way to go."

If you're used to getting your eyelash extensions filled every couple of weeks, you know the rule about mascara: It ruins your investment. But by the time we're allowed to go back to the salon, a fill won't cut it. Lashes will be so sparse that we will need a whole new full set. Therefore, Davis says, mascara is okay. For now.

Nails

Now to nails and the manicure from weeks ago.

"Soak it off with 100% acetone and just let your nails breathe and either just polish them or use press-ons. KISS is a brand."

She also recommends nail hardeners and trying brush-on vitamins to help to keep your natural nails strong while waiting to get back to the salon.

Davis says if you're having problems keeping your nails on, that you should file them down until the ends are flat like your natural nails. Then apply a coat over them, up to the cuticle to help to hold them on.

Haircuts

The simple answer? Don't do it yourself.

"It may take longer for your stylist to fix when you do get back into the salon and it could just cost more at the end of the day."

She says especially to avoid coloring your hair at home, as a box dye can be damaging to your hair. The same applies to at-home waxing - if you've never done at home, now is not the time to start.

"No. Trust me I've tried it in the past. It's not the same as salon quality wax...I would say take a tweezer and just kind of clean it up."

Self-care

"My number one tip is to get changed," Davis said. "Get out of your pajamas even if it means getting into a cute outfit as far as like loungewear. Just to boost your confidence."

And an easy way to get going in the morning?

"Make your bed."

Even if you don't want to put on a full face of makeup, Davis recommends doing a face mask to feel refreshed. Putting your hair in a simple style like braids or an up-do can also help you feel awake, and increase your productivity.

