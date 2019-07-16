SAN ANTONIO — As cities and states across the nation debate vaccine requirements, more Texas families have been opting out of shots, with 14% more claiming exemptions last school year. The Texas Medical Association says it is concerned about a resulting potential for faster spread of disease.

Pediatrician Dr. Alice Gong of UT Health San Antonio and the Texas Medical Association says some people may not remember why it was so significant when vaccines were created and began to spread.

"People forgot what it was like to have diseases," she said. "When I was a child I remember my mom dragging us to the high school to get the polio vaccine because I had friends who were getting polio. I grew up with measles and mumps and chicken pox and all the things we have vaccines for and when I started as a pediatrician we had patients that died of meningitis."

The Texas Medical Association says it worries fewer vaccinations will lead to more diseases spreading, especially among vulnerable kids.

"There is a small population of children that can't have a vaccine because they can't mount that immunity," Gong said.

It urges families to get up-to-date on immunizations before heading back to school.

Texas legally allows exemptions for reasons of religion or conscience, or for medical issues.