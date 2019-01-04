AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lawmakers say they've put partisan politics aside to reach a deal on Senate Bill 1264 (SB1264) by Senator Kelly Hancock (R-North Richland Hills).

SB1264 would let medical providers go into arbitration with health insurance companies to negotiate payment. The Texas Department of Insurance would oversee the negotiations.

The bill also prohibits providers from sending surprise medical bills to patients, especially in cases when the patient has no choice on where they're treated, like medical emergencies.

"Both the House and Senate, Republicans and Democrats, have recognized that patients, too often, have been put into the middle of a fight between insurance companies and providers," said Sen. Hancock. "We're coming together with the same goals, the same objectives, putting parties aside, and really putting the best interest of all Texans first by addressing surprise medical bills in a new way this session."

Senator Hancock and colleagues say they have one goal.

"By carving the patient out of the process, letting providers and plans get together, let them argue, you know, all day and all night if necessary, to arrive at a solution, but don't hurt the patient. Don't add financial stress on top of the recovery," said State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer (D-San Antonio).

Currently, providers and insurance companies can only go into arbitration if the patient initiates it.

Lawmakers say other states who have implemented laws similar to SB1264 have seen medical networks expand, doctor charges decrease and service costs stabilize.

The bill is expected to be voted out of committee Tuesday and Sen. Hancock said there is support from medical associations and Governor Greg Abbott to get it passed into law.

