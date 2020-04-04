AUSTIN, Texas — In order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the City of Austin issued a stay-home order in March.

But staying inside can take a toll on people mentally, so the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has launched a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We recognized that this pandemic has created a parallel impact across the entire nation," said Sonja Gaines, the deputy executive commissioner with Health and Human Services Commission. "We know that a situation such as this undoubtedly would have an impact on people’s emotions, and the economy as well as families and individuals that are going to be impacted by this and have been impacted by this.”

Gaines said there are nearly 30 experienced mental health providers taking calls 24/7. She also told KVUE on Friday this line launched on March 31, and since then there have been nearly 600 calls from more than 70 counties across Texas.

“This line is for everyone in Texas and we – you know, people don’t have to be alone, people don’t have to struggle with their emotional challenges. That’s what this line is for," said Gaines. "Imagine individuals that live by themselves and don’t have other family members or other friends that they can connect with as they would on a normal basis."

The number for the mental health support line is 833-986-1919.

