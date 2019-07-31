SAN ANTONIO — Longer wait times and less attention could soon become a reality at local hospitals.

That's the warning from state health experts who predict a nursing shortage in the near future.

According to a report by the Texas Department of State Health Services, there aren't enough new nurses to keep up with the growing population in the state.

More nurses are retiring or changing careers; people living longer with medical conditions means more demand for healthcare.

To help ease the burden, UT Health San Antonio has worked to get its students ready sooner and working longer.

Hundreds of students choose UT Health's school of nursing each year, often because they know firsthand the difference nurses can make. The school teamed up with more hospitals for internships so students are ready to work by graduation.

They're also encouraging nursing students to get master's degrees and doctorates in order to secure more management opportunities.

Experts, however, say change is needed in healthcare overall to keep nurses happy and working, including easing heavy workloads and promoting work-life balance.