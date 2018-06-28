SAN ANTONIO -- Tuberculosis is spread through the air after an infected person coughs, sneezes, or spits. The symptoms include coughing up blood, chest pain and fever. The disease is treatable but there are people who develop antibiotic resistance.

And now researchers at the Texas Biomedical Research Institute of San Antonio may have made a breakthrough in treating one of the world's deadliest diseases.

"It's a leading cause of death worldwide and it's still killing 1.5 million people a year. Part of that is because the antibiotics, although available, have side effects. You have to take a course of four to six drugs daily for six months, and that's if you have drug-susceptible TB," explained Eusondia Arnett, Ph.D., a staff scientist at Texas Biomed.

Dr. Arnett is the lead author of a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS Pathogens. She and a team of researchers found that certain chemotherapy drugs stopped the progression of the disease.

"We have found that TB increases pathways that are also increased in some cancer cells, so we were able to capitalize on that and test these experimental cancer drugs and found that it reduces TB growth in macrophages, which are their immune cells that TB infects and grows in," Dr. Arnett noted.

They found that it reduced TB in macrophage immune cells by 80 percent. Dr. Arnett said that the promising results can help forward more possibilities in treatment.

"We're very hopeful that we can combine this treatment with other antibiotics that are on the market to help reduce the time for treatment and that these drugs would also be effective for people who have multi-drug resistant TB or extensively drug-resistant TB," Dr. Arnett said.

In Bexar County, the number of people with TB slightly increased from 2017 to 2018. There were 26 cases from January to May 2017. There were 32 cases reported from January to May 2018. Back in 2016, Bexar County ranked fourth-highest for the most cases in the state.

