Victor and Carmen Romo are smart when it comes to the heat. They have extra water nearby, fans going and shade.

The couple's caregiver is a big help, too. She's with Pride PHC, a San Antonio-based company that provides home care services to the elderly.

“The hardest part about getting older is that you remember what you could do when you were younger, but should not do it,” Victor Romo said.

Pride PHC Vice President Andy Cruz says we all can do our part to make sure seniors stay safe. He says aging bodies can't always produce enough heat. But during the summer, it can be dangerous.

“You'll find them in layers of clothing. When you're wearing a t-shirt, they may be wearing 3 long sleeve shirts and a sweater. They may not be realizing to their own bodies,” Cruz said.

Also, he says, pay attention to the side effects of certain medications.

“Medications can sometimes have a counter-intuitive reaction,” Cruz said. “You're supposed to be taking them to make you feel better but in the heat and in the sun, they can actually react to your system and start causing heat exhaustion symptoms. If you're feeling clammy and cool, and you're outside in the sun, it could be a sign of heat exhaustion.”



And always check in with your loved one.

