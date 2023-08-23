Summer fun leaves San Antonians with a 'SOREprise'

Even though summer may be less than a month from ending, summer fun is still causing some aches and pains

SAN ANTONIO — This summer, peoples’ minds are saying “Go!” but their bodies are saying “Whoa!”

Whether fierce games of cornhole, hours on the pickleball court or in the garden pulling weeds or planting flowers, or even spending the day on the water, summer fun is bringing next-day aches and pains.

The PTs at TexPTS in San Antonio call it the "Summer SOREprise."

We have a list of 5 summer activities keeping PTs busy during this season. Here's tips to avoid "Summer SOREprise" for five summer activities. The most important one, stay hydrated! Gen Z and millennials, these can help you avoid hurting yourself too!

#1 Cornhole (shoulder pain): From backyard BBQ’s to professional tournaments, the most played sport Americans can lead to serious shoulder pain. PTs say throwing the one-pound bag about 30 feet four times a round for several games can lead to soreness.

How to Avoid Injury: Warm up and stretch! Like athletes, perform warmup movements such as arm circles and a shoulder stretch to increase blood flow to your shoulder and loosen your muscles to dominate your opponent!

#2 Lawn & Garden Work (back pain): The average American does 32 hours of yard work a month to keep it looking green and lush. All those hours of bending over, pushing a lawn mower, and lugging heavy bags of soil around may cause lower back pain.

How to Avoid Injury: Use tools such as a gardening stool or a long-handled tool to avoid bending over. If you must kneel, a pad can help cushion your knees to ease back strain. Plant your garden in raised flower beds to avoid bending over. Use a wheelbarrow to move heavy bags of soil and when you have to, lift with your legs not your back. Take frequent breaks. Stretches such as back extensions can alleviate tension in the lower back.

#3 Pickleball (ankle and knee pain): More than 36 million people are playing the popular sport, that’s a cross between tennis, ping pong, and badminton. The estimated cost of pickleball injuries this year is $377 million! The short sprints and quick pivots can lead to ankle and knee sprains.

How to Avoid Injury: PTs recommend warming up with a brisk walk, light jog, side shuffles, stretching, and single-leg balance. Other movements, such as ankle alphabet and leg extensions, can help strengthen your joints. Proper footwear is critical to increase stability and lessen the chance of an ankle sprain. Prevention is key and being sure you’re ready to perform is a must. Schedule a movement and performance evaluation to be sure you’re good to go.

#4 Standup Paddle boarding, Kayaking, & Canoeing (body pain): You might participate in these popular summer activities at your vacation resort or local park. But if you're not used to paddling, there's a good chance your entire body might be sore the next day! You just did a great workout! Keep moving and if symptoms persist, see your physical therapist.

How to Avoid Injury: Keep your knees soft and slightly bent to reduce the strain on your lower back to help avoid back soreness. Strengthening core muscles can help with this and your balance too. Keep your elbow below your shoulder to help avoid troublesome positions for your shoulder. White knuckling or gripping too tight on the paddle can cause tendonitis.

#5 Rollercoaster Ride/Amusement Park (neck/spine pain): Many rides at amusement parks issue safety warnings for those who suffer back pain, so it might be time to listen to them! Roller coasters can cause neck and spine pain.