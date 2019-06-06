Being a brisk walker doesn’t just leave your friends in the dust, it can also help you live longer.

A study published in the Journal of Mayo Clinic Proceedings showed that people who self-reported that they considered themselves fast-walkers had longer life expectancies.

The study looked at about 475,000 people and asked if they considered themselves fast or slow walkers.

Researchers said the median age of the people participating in the study was 58.2 years old. The study followed them for seven years.

The study showed fast walkers lived about 20 years longer than their slow strolling counterparts.

Experts told CBS Philadelphia any walking is still better than no walking, and just taking a leisurely stroll was a step in the right direction.

The pace of a person’s walk shows how fit they are, no matter their height or weight.

