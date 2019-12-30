SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is getting ready for the final holiday of the winter season, New Year's Eve. But along with the fun comes an increased risk of landing yourself in the ER.

New Year's Eve can be fun, but it can also be dangerous, especially for the little ones.

Dr. Tom Gowan, The Medical Director of the Children's ER at Baptist Children's Hospital told us, "I would recommend not taking infants to where firecrackers are going to be launched. The younger the child is, the more likely they can have some hearing injuries."

The National Council on Fireworks Safety indicated that sparklers are responsible for 16 percent of legal firework-related injuries in the United States. About half of those injured by sparklers are under the age of five. Dr. Gowan said, "Never ever let a young toddlers and children under the age of eight even light fireworks or firecrackers by themselves."

Older kids end up in the ER, too. "Launching them in their hands, using bottle rockets in ways they weren't designed to be, and using roman candles such as the notorious Roman candle fight," Dr. Gowan said. "That's an easy way for children to be injured in the eye and suffer third-degree burns."

Then there's drunk driving. "Underage drinking and driving, we are very concerned about that during this new year holiday period. Parents need to keep track of their kids and what they are doing, said Dr. Gowan.

According to SafeAuto, the 12-hour window between 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 6 a.m. New Year's Day tends to have about 71% more crashes where alcohol or drugs are involved. An average of 150 to 200 people die in alcohol-related crashes New Year's Day, making it the second-deadliest day to be on the road, only behind Thanksgiving Eve.

The internet is covered with another holiday hazard, champagne cork mishaps. Some are even on purpose. "Be sure there are no children around and be sure it is pointed away from anybody. A cork to the eye is blunt trauma to the eye," Dr. Gowan said.

The safest way to open champagne is over a sink with a towel over the top of the bottle so the cork doesn't go flying. Dr. Gowan added, "I'll be working here on New Year's Day and I don't want to see you in the ER."

