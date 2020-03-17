SAN ANTONIO — We know many gyms in San Antonio are closing down because of the Coronavirus, but does that mean your New Years Resolutions should suffer?

Deaisha Coleman a Health and Wellness coach doesn’t think so!

“I definitely have encouraged my clients a little bit more to stay active and stay focused. Because it’s super easy to get discouraged, ” Coleman said.

Coleman says now is the time people at home should start stretching and getting busy!

She says there’s plenty you can be doing to stay active as a family.

“There are things they can do around there house. So if you have a gallon of water you can fill that up and that can be a form of resistance training if you have heavy textbooks you can do some weight training with that,” Coleman said.

Coleman says if all else fails, there’s nothing wrong with going back to the basics. Lunges, squats, push ups, and sit ups can all be done at home.

“Burpees, so you can do a burpee if you’d like. You can also do some triceps extensions if you have a couch,” Coleman said.

She says people should do at least 10-3 minute workouts, 4 to 5 times a week.

“Just try not to over-due it and snack just to snack but try to be healthy and fill your body as needed. And just try to keep a positive mindset during this time because even though it seems horrible right now it won’t be like this forever,” Coleman said.