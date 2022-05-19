Stage 4 melanoma patient battles back to reverse the deadly disease

Catching deadly skin cancers like melanoma early is the key to saving your life

SAN ANTONIO — Summer is just one month away but people are already spending a lot of time outside in the sun, especially with this prolonged heat wave. Whenever you step outside however, sunscreen and skin cancer prevention should be top of mind.

There are three types of skin cancer, melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma. The carcinomas are related to sun exposure and skin damage that typically happens later in life. But melanoma can affect anybody at any age."

"What I first noticed was that I have a birthmark on my big toe and it started to change color and texture," said 50-year-old Christina Stancombe who had the growth biopsied and was shocked to find out she had stage four malignant melanoma. For many it is a death sentence. Stancombe told us, "Kind of young to be hearing that diagnosis. But at the same time. Stage four is very scary. But they also said we can get this, we can take care of this, we can control it, we can reverse this."

Dermatologist Dr. Jimena Cervantes with University Health has walked Stancombe through her treatment all of the way. She said, "If you've had a first degree relative with skin cancer, especially like melanoma, that wins you a ticket to have your skin checked minimum once a year for sure."

Even without a family history you should still get checked regularly. ideally every year. Dr. Cervantes added, "They can't see their diabetes, they can't see their blood pressure, but they can also see like a spot or a mole on their skin." Stancombe said, "We did a shave biopsy here and that is where they literally take a razor and shave it off at skin level."

A year-and-a-half after the biopsy, and with treatment, Stancombe has become a survivor. Stancombe said, "It's still considered stage four because it's both sides of my lymph system and everything. But we've arrested all growth and we've reversed most of it."