Spotting child abuse in day-to-day life

Harmony Home discusses signs to look for when identifying child abuse.

ODESSA, Texas — Harmony Home in Odessa says when it comes to spotting signs of child abuse, it's not always as obvious as people might think.

"It can be hard to tell sometimes. There are many different types of child abuse in different forms. Physical abuse can sometimes be a little easier and neglect as well because you see bruising or malnourishment," Harmony Home Program Advancement Director Hope Meurer said. "But sexual abuse, usually there are no physical injuries and then children are also quick to heal."

But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to tell.

There are still some common signs of child abuse that you can still keep an eye out for.

“Well, some signs you can look for might be unexplained or weird looking bruises, they are in weird spots, that wouldn’t normally be seen on a child," Meurer said. "It can be malnourishment or inappropriate clothing where you can just kind of tell that the child might not be taken care of as well.”

Even if you’re not 100% sure or it’s just an inkling of a suspicion, Meurer said it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“So, if you have suspicions or any kind of gut feeling it’s always best to report it and leave it to the professionals to determine whether or not it’s happening," Meurer said. "I recommend making a hotline report to [Child Protective Services] and filing a report with law enforcement. Usually between the two of those they’ll determine who has the jurisdiction.”