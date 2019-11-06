SAN ANTONIO — Starting this fall, the Susan Hall Community Health Clinic will offer treatment for the district's 6,000 children, teachers and community members, in hopes the efforts will lead to increased school attendance and reduced emergency room visits.

Students pulled down a banner unveiling the center's title. It's named for the mother of Kym Rapier, Susan Hall, who loved sunflowers and cared deeply for others.

The district says while it's worked tirelessly to provide a high-quality academic environment for students, a piece of the puzzle is increasing access to healthy food and affordable healthcare. Superintendent Mark Eads said he hopes the clinic will make a major difference.

"To hear your families go in there, just to hear the love—it was about the impact it’s gonna have on the future health of other people," Eads said.