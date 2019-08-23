SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is asking for help from the community to meet the demand for blood.

Blood donations over the next week are projected to meet only about 50 percent of the need, according ot the organization.

“While blood use is up in our service area, donations have declined, especially over the past week,” said Elizabeth Waltman, Chief Operating Officer of South Texas Blood & Tissue Center.

“As a result we’ve seen the amount of blood available on some days dip to as low as a half-day’s supply. We’ve reached out to other blood centers, but communities across the country continue to see blood shortages and are facing emergency appeals of their own,” Waltman said.

The organization is making a big push for donations leading up to the Labor Day holiday weekend. If you donate before the end of August, you will receive a movie ticket to the Alamo Drafthouse and a coupon good for a free two-piece chicken meal plus tea from Bill Miller.

The organization is extending donor room hours Friday night and over the weekend, and will open all donor rooms on Sunday. All six donor rooms in San Antonio and New Braunfels will remain open until 6:30 p.m. tonight, and will be open from 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Donors can find the closest STBTC location or mobile blood drive by visiting SouthTexasBlood.org/WeNeedYou or calling 210-731-5590.

RELATED: After tragedy in El Paso, nearly 200 people show up to donate blood

RELATED: SA church to hold blood drive in response to El Paso mass shooting

RELATED: El Paso Police are asking for blood donations; here's how you can help them

RELATED: Free Bill Miller food to blood donors throughout August