The Quail Run neighborhood is about nine miles east of La Vernia in Wilson County. Some neighbors say that the water problems have been an issue for years.

Vicky Snyder has been living in her new home in the subdivision for five months but a recent accident left her in a wheelchair. This week, while her son was away at work, the water in her subdivision went out, leaving her without water.

“When my son bought the land, he was never told there was an issue, and he should have been aware of the problem,” Snyder said.

She said that she and her son had no idea the community has been dealing with weak water pressure, dirty water, and many times no water at all for years.

“It makes me very angry,” she said. “New people coming into the area are not told about this issue.”

Marie is also new to the subdivision. In less than a year of living in the area, she said that she’s had low pressure and murky water.

“We slowly started finding out there's been ongoing issues for at least 20-plus years,” Marie noted.

To make matters worse, residents say that calls to the Lake Valley Water Company go unanswered.

After several calls, KENS 5 finally got through to their management company. They sent us this response:

"The water plant at Lake Valley required emergency repairs which unfortunately took longer than expected. The water supply has been restored as of Thursday night to the 180 customers in the community."

Still, the community is on a boil water notice and people who live there say they don't trust the quick fix.

“They've been putting band-aids on top of band-aids,” Marie said.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's website shows dozens of violations for the water company dating back to 2008. Some violations are linked to cyanide, chlorine, lead, and copper.

The commission has also been at the subdivision this week investigating. A spokesperson said that the investigation will take up to 60 days to complete.

