Alarming new research indicates that skin cancer cases are skyrocketing among young women.

Research presented at the 2019 American Academy of Dermatology Summer Meeting in New York this week revealed that melanoma rates increased by 800% among women ages 18-39 from 1979 to 2009. That makes it the second most common cancer among young women.

Melanoma is also the deadliest form of skin cancer.

Prevention remains a problem, according to board-certified dermatologist M. Laurin Council.

“Because there’s a delay between UV exposure and when skin cancer appears, most women don’t think it will happen to them,” Dr. Council said in a news release issued by the American Academy of Dermatology on Thursday. "This data reveals the disproportionate rise in the number of skin cancers in women and the need for further education regarding UV exposure.”

The American Academy of Dermatology blames tanning beds as a prime culprit in the spike in skin cancer. According to Thursday's release, researchers estimate tanning beds cause more than 400,000 cases of skin cancer in the U.S. each year. Early exposure is also a concern, as the American Academy of Dermatology says more than half of women who started tanning before age 16 did so with their mother.

“It’s important that young people understand the potential impact of the habits they form when they are younger,” Dr. Council said. “There are serious, long-term consequences to activities such as sun bathing and using indoor tanning devices.”

More time in tanning beds means higher risk for skin cancer.

The American Academy of Dermatology says just one indoor tanning session can increase someone's risk for melanoma by 20%, squamous cell carcinoma by 67% and basal cell carcinoma by 29%. That risk is even higher for younger users, as using tanning beds before age 35 can increase a risk for melanoma by 59%.

RELATED: Tips and advice to avoid health risks during high heat