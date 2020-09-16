Six mobile immunization clinics left for NISD students

University Health System is offering parents an easy way to get vaccinations for their children by hosting them at several NISD locations.

Northside ISD and University Health System are teaming up to make sure all students have their required vaccinations.

There are six mobile clinic visits being held at various NISD locations this month: Paul Taylor Field House, Farris Athletic Complex, Colonies North Elementary School, Boone Elementary School, Cole Elementary School, Rayburn Middle School and Jefferson Middle School.

Appointments must be made in advance by signing up online.

Here's a list of locations, dates and times:

Sept. 17 – Farris Athletic Complex – 8400 N. Loop 1604 W, 78249 – 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 22 – Colonies North ES – 9915 Northampton Dr., 78230 – 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 23 – Rayburn MS – 1400 Cedarhurst Dr., 78227 – 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 24 – Boone ES – 6614 Spring Time Dr., 78249 – 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 29 – Cole ES – 13185 Tillman Ridge, 78253 – 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 30 – Jefferson MS – 10900 Shaenfield, 78254 – 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

You can also call (210) 358-7020 or visit this website to make an appointment or get more information. Registration forms can be completed in advance using the website.

Parents are asked to bring their child's insurance card, ID card (if they have one) and immunization records to their appointment.