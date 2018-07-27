It’s a serious sign with a somber message in the middle of an east side park, where kids are practicing football most evenings. In large bold print the headline on the sign reads “Stay Away!”

The sign advises passersby, "Raw sewage on ground. Serious health risk. Cleaning in progress."

"It smelled like something was dead at first but then we saw the sign, and after that the sewer keeps getting worse and worse, the smell,” said mom Marina Ramirez, who walks her children to school in the area every day.

Neighbors say that they noticed the problem recently when vacuum trucks showed up from the San Antonio Water System to work in the street.

“We wonder where's the sewage coming from and why,” said one woman who preferred not to give her name. “Yeah, and why have they not cleaned this up? It stinks really, really bad."

Nearby, at Lincoln Park, on most evenings the Outlaws football team does their up-downs and sprints just a few feet away, close enough to make one dad call the phone number printed on the warning signs.

"My son plays football here so I was wondering what that meant," he said.

The dispatcher tried to help. He said that 74,000 gallons of waste water passed through the area and they used bleach to disinfect the area, but he also said that he needed to do more research and promised to call back.

"Nineteen minutes and they still haven't had an answer," he said.

SAWS spokeswoman Anne Hayden said that the problem came to their attention on July 16, when a sewer main that dates back to 1927 failed 17 feet below ground, about two blocks away on North Walters Street.

Hayden said that the problem started with a broken 10-inch main, and the repair involved using 70,000 gallons of water to dilute a 7,000-gallon spill.

Hayden noted that the repair is complete, but the signs will remain, for now.

"We leave it in place until we go through multiple inspections and know that not only have we cleaned it out, but any residual fluid has been vacuumed as well," Hayden said.

Hayden also said that this repair is part of a much larger effort to bring the city’s aged infrastructure up to date.

“We know it's a problem,” she said. “It's something we have slated to replace in the next two to three years. We're having to go very systematically, checking, cleaning, replacing it under our EPA consent decree, so it's all part of the multi-billion dollar package that's intensive on our sewer system.”

Hayden said that anyone who sees or smells anything suspicious can always call their emergency line.

“We have over 5,000 miles of sewer lines in San Antonio and we do our best to televise them and keep up with them and know what's going on,” she explained. “We have monitoring sensors, but there are things that happen that we don't necessarily know about right away, so we always ask the public to let us know at 210-704-SAWS when they see something amiss. Whether it's something in the street or something that doesn't smell right, we encourage them to contact us.”

© 2018 KENS