SEGUIN, Texas — Navarro ISD sent a letter to parents Monday warning of a health concern at Navarro High School. According to superintendent Dee Carter, a specialty cleaning company came in over the weekend to disinfect the high school's athletic equipment and locker rooms.

Several cases of staph infection have been reported in the high school's student body.

You can read the full letter below:

Dear Navarro High School Students and Parents:

Several cases of staph infection have been recently diagnosed among Navarro High School students. To our knowledge, all of the cases are being appropriately treated. Staph infections arise from bacteria that live on the skin. If it gets into the body through a cut or scrape, an infection can lead to an acne-like breakout, boils, painful sores, or cellulitis. Some strains of staph (MRSA) have become resistant to antibiotics. If left untreated, a staph infection can lead to serious complications.

Staph is spread from one person to another by touch or by sharing items such as towels, makeup, clothing, remote controls, or athletic equipment. The bacteria are resilient and can live on some surfaces for days or weeks. Locker room areas are particularly susceptible to harboring staph, but desks and doorknobs can also harbor the bacteria for a short time.

The school district hired a specialty company called GermBlast to disinfect all of the High School locker rooms, athletic equipment, weight room and training room. The work took place over the weekend and will be repeated two more times this school year. The High School custodial staff will also be trained by the company and will regularly use approved disinfecting products in these areas.

Most importantly, students can take steps to reduce the potential for contracting staph by:

Washing hands with soap frequently; use hand sanitizer if soap is not handy

Keeping cuts and scrapes clean and covered

Not sharing personal items that touch the skin

Removing sweaty clothes from lockers, backpacks and bags, and washing them after each use

If you think you may have an infection, please see the nurse or trainer right away. You will need to see a doctor for medical treatment.

Thank you for your careful attention to addressing this health concern.

Sincerely,

Dee Carter

Superintendent

