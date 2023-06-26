Seniors are especially vulnerable to the heat

The CDC says about four out of every five seniors suffer from a chronic condition that requires medication, which makes them more susceptible to heat illnesses.

SAN ANTONIO — Heat is nature's number one weather killer, and that is especially the case when it comes to seniors.

Heat illnesses can sneak up on anybody. But when it comes to seniors, they may be suffering from a heat illness and not even know it.

"Especially when you're dealing with cognitive inability, you don't realize that it's 117 degrees outside or feels like 117 degrees outside," said Megan DeGerolami, the sales and marketing manager for Senior Helpers.

A University of Chicago Medical Center study found 40% of heat-related fatalities in the U.S. were among people over 65. Seniors are more prone to heat stroke and heat-related stress because their bodies can't adjust to sudden changes in temperature. The CDC says about four out of every five seniors suffer from a chronic condition or disease that requires medication, which makes them more susceptible to heat-related injuries and illnesses.

"A lot of the medications that elderly patients take alter their bodies responses to heat illness," said Dr. Ralph Riviello, an emergency medicine physician with University Health.

"When it comes to the seniors and medications, there's many medications that may affect different parts of the brain," DeGerolami told us.

Antidepressants act in the brain and controls the ability of a person to sweat, which could result in overheating. Amphetamines can raise body temperature. Diuretics act in the kidneys and control fluid loss which could lead to dehydration. Sedatives can reduce awareness of physical discomfort which means heat stress may be ignored. Over the counter decongestants can decrease blood flow making it hard to cool down.

"We also see a lot of people who, for maybe financial reasons or other reasons, may not really keep their house or apartment as cool as it should be," Dr. Riviello said.