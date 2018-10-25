A 5,000-gallon water tanker provided by San Antonio Water System has been a water source for facilities and residents in the Austin area since Monday.

Crews say that even though the rain has slowed down some of their operations, they are doing whatever it takes to give families clean drinking water.

A soccer complex just south of Austin has become a staging area for residents to get cases of bottled water or fill up gallon jugs with clean drinking water.

“Everyone has been bringing even trash cans to fill,” said Matthew Digges, a manager with SAWS.

Digges noted that they’ve provided about 10,000 gallons of water since Monday as well as helping out four facilities, including an Austin animal shelter.

“Hospitals, daycares, wherever they need bulk storage at, we’re going to be dispatched to those areas,” Digges said.

While waiting in line for water, Sonia Santos said that she hopes that two cases of bottled water will last her family two days.

“For cooking and drinking, I’ve been using bottled water for pets, brushing our teeth, and I guess just about everything,” she said.

Santos said that resources like ones provided by SAWS have served as a life line for her family and the community.

“I think I speak for everyone that is coming that we really do appreciate what they are doing for us,” Santos said.

Digges noted that SAWS will be in Austin indefinitely, or until they get an update from the City of Austin.

© 2018 KENS