San Antonio Zoo offering free admission to frontline workers in September

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is offering free admission to doctors, nurses, police officers, fire fighters and EMT's across Texas through the month of September.

The deal is a way of showing appreciation during Frontline Heroes Appreciation Month.

In addition to free admission to the frontline workers themselves, they will receive 50 percent off standard admission for up to four guests on the day of their visit from September 1 through September 30.

“Our frontline heroes now more than ever work tirelessly and risk their lives daily to ensure that our community is safe,” said Tim Morrow, San Antonio Zoo’s President & CEO.

Frontline workers will also get to enjoy the first two weeks of Zoo Boo!, which is the zoo's non-scary daytime Halloween event, if they visit after September 18.