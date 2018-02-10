Breakthrough research in San Antonio led to the approval of a life-saving drug for an advanced form of skin cancer.

The Start Center was part of the initial trial looking into the effectiveness of Cemiplimab. The experimental drug is used to treat Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma. The drug helps the body's immune system kill cancer cells.

One patient shared how tumors spread all over his head and the side of his face. He had to remove his scalp and replace it with skin grafts from his leg. Chemotherapy was not effective.

But once he got on Cemiplimab, tumors started going away.

“Maybe being on the medicine for 4 to 5 months, for all intents and purposes I was cancer free. I've had 20 consecutive CT scans and show no signs of cancer,” patient Dale Briggs said.

“It's been very gratifying to see the response the drug had on patients that we've treated. It has certainly changed their quality of life,” Dr. Kyriakos Papadopoulos said.

With FDA approval, The Start Center in San Antonio said this treatment will became a standard of care for patients with this type of cancer.

© 2018 KENS