San Antonio Military Health System temporarily postponing elective surgeries

The postponement of elective surgeries is in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Military Heath System will be postponing elective surgeries in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Governor Abbott has issued an executive order for area hospitals to postpone elective surgeries and procedures in order to reserve capacity for COVID-19 patients.

According to a press release sent out this afternoon, SAMHS has already begun temporarily delaying some elective surgical cases, particularly for those requiring an overnight stay.

Patients will be called if their surgery requires rescheduling.