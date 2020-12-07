San Antonio Metro Health opens cooling centers with record heat possible

Temperatures in San Antonio could climb past 105° Sunday, so the City is deploying resources to keep residents cool.

Cooling centers across the city will be open, following coronavirus precautions. The city says those most at risk due to the heat are people older than 65, younger than four, and those without air conditioning.