San Antonio Metro Health opens cooling centers with record heat possible

SAN ANTONIO — Temperatures in San Antonio could climb past 105° Sunday, so the City is deploying resources to keep residents cool.
Cooling centers across the city will be open, following coronavirus precautions. The city says those most at risk due to the heat are people older than 65, younger than four, and those without air conditioning.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required at the cooling centers, and people will be screened. The full list of cooling centers around the city can be found here.