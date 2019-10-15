SAN ANTONIO — Members of the San Antonio Mayor's Commission on the Status of Women gathered on the steps of city hall Tuesday, across the street from a mobile clinic giving screenings all day.

Several of them got their own screenings, hoping to raise awareness about the importance of prevention and of a new law covering costs for some advanced diagnostic mammograms.

State Representative Diego Bernal sponsored House Bill 170 to require insurance providers to cover the costs of advanced diagnostic mammograms, not just initial screenings.

District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval says it's a step toward health equity, but there's still work to do to make sure all women have access to the important form of screening.

"When it comes to women in Texas, 1 in 5 are uninsured and when it comes to Latinas, 1 in 4 are uninsured," Councilwoman Sandoval said. "This is a great step in forward, we just have to keep in mind there's still 25% of women we still need to work with to have access to something like this."

