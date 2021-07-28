San Antonio hospitals see unusual rise in respiratory disease

RSV is a common respiratory virus. It usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can also be serious— especially for infants and the elderly.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio hospitals are seeing an unusual rise in a respiratory disease called Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV.

The virus can be severe for young children, as well as the elderly

“We’re seeing a three to four fold increase in RSV, if not higher," said Dr. Tarak Patel, an pediatric pulmonologist and pediatric sleep medicine specialist.

RSV is a common respiratory virus. It usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can also be serious — especially for infants and the elderly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is the most common cause of pneumonia in children younger than one.

“It can trigger asthma attacks in the older kids and worsen COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) symptoms in the elderly as well," Dr. Patel said.

RSV is more common in the fall or winter, but pediatricians are seeing an increase this summer in southern states. The CDC even issued a warning to doctors about the rise earlier this summer.

“Now that the world has opened up, we’re seeing an influx in these viruses that were previously kept in check," Dr. Patel said, citing increased travel and decreased use of masks.

Right now, Clinical Trials of Texas is conducting an RSV study. Recipients receive a vaccine, as well as study-related medical care.

Frank Lopez decided he wanted to participate in the trials.

"I didn't really think about it until I was notified by, I think it was email. They asked for volunteers," Lopez said. He wanted to get vaccinated for a disease that would affect him personally.

"And it just in general helps medical science," Lopez said.

And while RSV cases are up, there are plenty of things you can do to keep your family safe.

"The key thing is handwashing. If you can wear masks, that would be great. Minimize close quarters with another person with RSV," Dr. Patel said.

And if your child is showing any symptoms similar to allergies, Patel added, assume it’s a cold and take precautionary measures.

Lopez is enrolled in a study for ages 60 and older, but the age cohort is currently closed. Currently, only women of child bearing potential are enrolling.