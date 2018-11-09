A rash of food poisoning cases and hospital visits linked to Pasha Mediterranean Grill were reported during National Food Safety Month.

According to San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, 14 people tested positive for salmonella.It ranks in the top five most common foodborne illnesses at number two, according to the CDC.

The top five germs that cause illnesses from food eaten in the United States are:

• Norovirus

• Salmonella

• Clostridium perfringens

• Campylobacter

• Staphylococcus aureus (Staph)

The symptoms of salmonella can last 4-7 days.

"Really, really powerful long-term diarrhea that's all water,” Dr. Sky Izaddoost at the new Children’s Hospital of San Antonio-CHRISTUS Health in Stone Oak said.

The latest report released by the CDC estimates that 48 million people will get sick from food poisoning annually, 128,000 people will be hospitalized and 3, 000 will die of foodborne diseases.

Common food poisoning symptoms include diarrhea, fever, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps.

Dr. Izaddoost said if you experience these symptoms or find blood in your stool, you should see your doctor. She added that it’s unlikely you will see symptoms of food poisoning immediately after eating at a restaurant.

"It usually takes about four hours, and up to even 72 hours before you have symptoms of a foodborne illness, so as soon as you get out of a restaurant, it doesn't mean you just got a foodborne illness,” she said.

She says people can also take some extra precautions to ensure their family’s safety while dining out. Dr. Izaddoost recommends reporting an employee to a manager if you witness them not washing their hands while handling various tasks, make sure your silverware is clean and check the restaurant's health inspection grade at the door or online.

At the end of May of 2018, Pasha Mediterranean Grill on Wurzbach scored 78 points, a C.

The health inspector found black residue in the ice machine, various food items without proper date labels and food being stored in thank you bags.

