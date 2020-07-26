Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar County surpasses 35,000 cases

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : 758 new cases and nine additional fatalities from COVID-19 were reported Saturday. There have been a total of 35,690 cases and 322 virus-related fatalities in the county.

: 758 new cases and nine additional fatalities from COVID-19 were reported Saturday. There have been a total of 35,690 cases and 322 virus-related fatalities in the county. Comal County : The county reported 88 new cases on Saturday. Officials also confirmed the county's 45th death. There have been a total of 1,968 cases.

: The county reported 88 new cases on Saturday. Officials also confirmed the county's 45th death. There have been a total of 1,968 cases. Hays County: The county reported 42 new cases and a pair additional virus-related deaths on Friday. In all, 4,133 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county; 2,977 of those cases are considered active. The death toll is up to 24.

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

On Saturday, Metro Health reported 758 new coronavirus cases in Bexar County, raising the total to 35,690. The last two days have seen a fewer amount of new cases than the total reported Thursday (1,078).

Metro Health also reported nine additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the county death toll to 322. Each of the past five days has seen at least nine new fatalities from virus complications.

Hospitalizations continued to trend downward in Bexar County, with 1,047 residents receiving treatment for COVID-19 on Saturday. Saturday marks the sixth straight day that figure has decreased. The amount of COVID-19-positive patients in intensive care (419) and utilizing ventilators (290) are also down from Friday.

As the pandemic continues to devastate the community, Metro Health says only those with COVID-19 symptoms will be able to be tested at city-run sites.

Coronavirus in Texas

State health officials on Saturday reported 8,112 additional cases of the novel coronavirus. However, 2,092 of those are probably cases out of Nueces County, where health officials have begun to distinguish between the region's confirmed (molecular) and probable (antigen) COVID-19 case.

In all, there have been 375,846 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the ongoing pandemic.

The rate of deaths also remained high on Saturday as Texas health authorities reported an additional 168 fatalities from COVID-19 complications. A total of 4,885 Texans have now lost their lives to the virus and issues stemming from it.

Meanwhile, for the third straight day, Texas says it's reporting incomplete hospitalizations data. The Department of State Health Services reported that 9,827 Texans are receiving treatment for COVID-19, but that represents information provided by just 89% of hospitals in the state.

The full statement from the department reads as follows:

"For the second straight day, Texas says it's reporting incomplete hospitalizations data. The Department of State Health Services reported that 10,036 Texans are receiving treatment for COVID-19, but that represents information provided by just 90% of hospitals in the state."

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

On June 25, the CDC expanded the list of groups at a higher risk of severe illness due to coronavirus.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

