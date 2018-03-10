CBD oil is everywhere, from online to storefronts right here in San Antonio promising relief and improvements to your life. But many people have questions about how this product is legal.

CBD comes from hemp, but it’s often confused with THC, which produces the high in marijuana. The laws around CBD are just as confusing.

Almost everyone at CBD Shaman has a story.

"After I saw the incredible things that it did, I was so vested that I wanted to share it,” CBD Shaman CEO Vince Sanders said.

CBS Shaman employees shared how the product has helped them or someone close to them. Retailers say that the oil derived from hemp plants can relieve pain, inflammation, and anxiety. The products they sell have trace amounts of CBD oil.

"You don't have to get high to get help,” store manager Vincent Gabriel explained.

KENS 5 put in calls to local law enforcement agencies about the legality of CBD. Balcones Heights police say that the store is following the law. Police and civic leaders even attended their grand opening.

Recently, the DEA has re-classified some CBD products. Currently, only one product on the market meets FDA requirements. Right now, the store and many other companies are hoping for increased protections. Hemp Bill 267 would add to the country's farm bill and treat hemp just like any other crop.

For users today, it’s a blessing.

"I was in an accident 13 years ago and I broke my back, and it was getting to the point where I couldn't sit and watch a movie. I cry because it has changed my life, it really has,” user Kem Apfelbeck said.

Few law enforcement agencies want to talk about the product, so users are encouraged to practice caution before making a purchase.

