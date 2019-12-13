SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center says a reduction in blood donors around the holidays - combined with a greater demand for blood this year - has led to a significant blood shortage.

On top of that, one severe trauma case at University Hospital required the use of blood from 269 donors to save a life; underscoring the importance of having an ample supply.

“We went through all of our inventory pretty much at University Hospital and had to rely on South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to replace our volume," said Leslie Greebon, Section Chief for University Hospital Transfusion Services.

To get supply up to where it should be, the center says it needs thousands of people to step up this weekend - aiming for about 2400 donations in four days.

Victoria Garcia started donating in high school, inspired by her mom -- a frequent donor.

“It’s indescribable because you’re helping somebody without much pain to yourself, not a lot of time," Garcia said. "It makes sense to just do this to help everybody you can, especially the needs of South Texans.”

The blood bank says it hopes regular donors and first-timers will get involved this weekend.

"That means 269 individuals had to donate blood sometime in the past to make those units available for that trauma last night," Chief Operating Officer for the STBTC Elizabeth Waltman said.

Donors can make an appointment and fill out paperwork to avoid delays -- or visit a STBTC center. Locations and hours are available here. They can also donate at University Hospital; to learn how, click here.

