San Antonio Blood Bank at two-day supply

A surge in elective surgeries after the loosening of state restrictions has strained local blood banks.

SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center has about two days' worth of blood to serve the needs of the San Antonio area.

“We would need to collect 500 blood donations a day to ensure we have enough blood for our community,” said Samantha Gomez-Ngamsuntikul, medical director of BioBridge Global. “We have not been seeing the 500. Probably been seeing around 250 to 300."

There are certain blood types that are especially needed, including O-positive blood, which is more universal and is given to people in emergency situations.

“Some blood types are actually lower than a two-day supply. Our O-positive red cells and our O-negative red cell inventory has been lower than a two-day inventory,” Gomez-Ngamsuntikul said.

At one point during the spring, as the coronavirus pandemic was just beginning to spread through south Texas, the supply was up to 12 days. That is just slightly lower than their goal.

"At that time, because we didn’t know what was going to happen, we wanted to have 14 days' (worth) in case there were times we couldn’t collect donors," Gomez-Ngamsuntikul said.

She said that a surge in medical procedures following the loosening of state restrictions could, in part, be what drained the supply.

“I think you also have people who, during the time when we were in lockdown, weren’t going to the hospital," she said. "And now they’re showing up the hospital very, very sick, and they need blood.”

The goal is to get back up to a three-day supply for all blood types. Safety measures like social distancing are still in place, which limits the number of people they can bring in to donate, so it’s important to get as many donors as possible.