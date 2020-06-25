San Antonio-area hospitals prepared for new order to suspend elective surgeries

Local health providers share their plans after Gov. Abbott issues a new order to suspend elective surgeries in Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio area hospitals are slightly readjusting their day-to-day procedures after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new order Thursday morning that once again suspends elective surgeries in some parts of Texas, including Bexar County, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Travis, Harris and Dallas counties are also affected by the new mandate, which was announced hours after the state put a pause on its reopening strategy. The state says it wants to ensure there is enough hospital beds for coronavirus-infected patients, the statewide total of which rose by nearly 6,000 Thursday/

Under this order, Abbott directs all hospitals in these counties to "postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately, medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition or to preserve the life of a patient who without immediate performance of the surgery or procedure would be at risk for serious adverse medical consequences or death, as determined by the patient’s physician."

KENS 5 reached out to San Antonio-area hospitals who shared their plans. Under the order, hospitals can continue to perform outpatient procedures. A Methodist Healthcare spokesperson said they will continue to perform these procedures as long as bed capacity and resources are still available for COVID-19 patients.

"At this time, we have reviewed the order and the implications to our patients. It’s important to know that our hospitals in the San Antonio area have the bed capacity, supplies and equipment we need at this time, which is a requirement under Gov. Abbott’s executive order," said Allen Harrison, president and CEO of Methodist Healthcare. "Beyond our hospitals, we also have alternate settings for surgeries, including surgery centers and specialty hospitals, all of which are considered in our decision to schedule surgery for a patient."

University Health System shared how staff have been developing a plan to postpone elective surgeries that require an overnight hospital stay. According to Public Relations Manager Elizabeth Allen, local residents can continue to come to the hospital for "life-and-limb emergencies."

"We will continue to be able to perform emergency and urgently needed surgeries," she said.

Meanwhile, within the CHRISTUS Health system – which manages locations in the Medical Center, Westover Hills, Alamo Heights and the Children's Hospital of San Antonio – officials say patients won't be forced to delay needed procedures. Its hospitals in New Braunfels and San Marcos, as well as ambulatory surgery centers, will remain fully available for outpatient elective surgeries.

CHRISTUS Health sent KENS 5 the following statement:

“We completely understand and support the governor’s efforts to preserve critical hospital capacity needed to treat possible COVID-19 positive patients. Indeed, for the past several months and continuing today, we have made extensive efforts to ensure the availability of hospital capacity throughout the pandemic.

"It is also critically important to avoid delaying certain procedures related to heart disease, cancer, vision problems and pain management that could cause undue medical hardships for many patients. In many cases, such procedures not only help to improve a patient’s quality of life, they actually extend the patient’s life. Delaying or deferring these procedures for an extended period of time may also have the adverse effect of causing a surge in non-COVID-19 related illnesses.

"For children served by The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio, procedures are typically prioritized as emergent or non-emergent. A child with a congenital disease or chronic condition may not realistically be able to wait on their procedure, as the delay may be detrimental to their growth and development. For example, kids needing ear tubes can be negatively affected with recurrent infections, hearing loss and speech delays.

"We have designated physician review teams at all our CHRISTUS facilities to closely consider proposed elective procedures to determine what course of action is in the best interest of the patient. Once this has been determined, we will reach out to those with scheduled cases that this team has determined can safely wait through the pause.”

Baptist Health System officials also said they will be able to continue to perform procedures. A spokeswoman sent us this statement:

“We are supportive of Governor Abbott’s recent Executive Order to ensure adequate hospital bed capacity during this pandemic for all patients. It is important to ensure access for COVID-19 care as cases have increased and continue efforts to reduce the infections. Baptist Health System hospitals have sufficient hospital capacity, staffing and PPE to manage the surge in COVID-19 patients. Consistent with the Governor’s order, we will continue to perform surgical procedures that do not deplete our capacity to respond to the pandemic. We will continue to evaluate the most complex inpatient procedures with input from our medical staff.

"Baptist Health System has enhanced safety protocols and created separate care pathways to continue care for all non-COVID patients in need. We are proactively resourcing our hospitals to continue provide our community access to healthcare services and elective procedures, consistent with the executive order, during this challenging time. Our free-standing emergency departments, Resolute Hospital in New Braunfels, affiliated Boerne Ambulatory Surgery Center and affiliated BHS Physician Network practices are not affected by the order and will continue to provide care with COVID SAFE processes in place. We will continue to monitor our operations and adapt protocols to do what is best for patient care and ensure the safety of our patients, providers and staff.”