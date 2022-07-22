Salmonella infections linked to online sale of tiny turtles, CDC says

The CDC says these are cases where people bought a turtle smaller than four inches.

TEXAS, USA — New salmonella infections are popping up across the country, and are being linked to online sales of tiny turtles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 15 cases so far in 11 states, many of whom are children.

Five have had to be hospitalized so far.

The CDC says these are cases where people bought a turtle smaller than four inches. Half were purchased from a site called My Turtle Store, despite a federal law banning the sale of small turtles.

The CDC says to make sure you're buying from a reputable source and that the turtle's shell is bigger than four inches.