Inside a San Antonio abortion clinic in a post Roe v. Wade Texas

Alamo Women's Reproductive Services has been in San Antonio for nearly a decade. Their executive director feels they may be closing their doors for good soon.

SAN ANTONIO — Physicians at Alamo Women's Reproductive Services were minutes away from seeing their first patients when news of the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade came down.

While this was something they had been preparing for, staff thought they would have more time. They knew they had to immediately stop providing abortions, until they were clear on what legal ramifications they could face.

"There were shrieks, cries, screams, lots of tears from patients and staff," said Andrea Gallegos, Executive Director for Alamo Women's. "We had a 13-year-old with her mom that we had to turn away that day, it was just really awful."

Two weeks later, uncertainty still looms over abortion clinics in Texas. After being granted temporary relief to resume abortions up to six weeks after the SCOTUS opinion, they stopped again when the Texas Supreme Court ruled the state can enforce a 1925 abortion ban.

Each decision was just as defeating as the first. Gallegos said it was especially hard knowing sometimes it is as easy as giving someone a pill.

"We’ve always tried to provide safe and affordable access to abortions," said Gallegos "It’s devastating because we know first hand how these laws are gonna impact pregnant people."

Gallegos and her staff know bans will only prevent people from having safe abortions, and believes this will mostly negatively impact people living in poverty, people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and other disadvantaged groups who already struggle to access healthcare.

"We’re gonna see pregnant people that can access those services, that will be able to travel despite the burdens, but that’s not the group that we’re concerned about; we’re concerned about the group that can't."

Since July 1st, the clinic has stopped offering abortions. Instead, they are only providing sonograms for pregnant people who are making plans to travel out of state.

"To sustain doing just that for the long term, it’s just not feasible so eventually we will have to close the doors," Gallegos said.

Texas' trigger law is expected to go into effect 30 days after SCOTUS hands down a judgement overturning Roe v. Wade. It is still unclear when that will happen. Though, Gallegos knows it's coming.