Rock 'n' Roll marathon returns with fiesta theme Dec. 4-5

SAN ANTONIO — The Humana Rock 'n' Roll marathon returns with a "Fiesta in December" theme on Dec. 4 - 5, according to a press release.
The event kicks off with a Health and Fitness Expo at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on Friday, Dec. 3 at 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Runners competing in the 5k and 10K races will start on Hoefgen Avenue and Heiman Street on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 a.m. Runners competing in the marathon and half marathon start at West Market Street and South Alamo Street on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 7:15 a.m.
The marathon will feature local cover bands, folklorico dancers, mariachis and more at every mile.
You must register to participate in all marathons on their website.
Rock 'n' Roll marathon allows runners to experience a firsthand view of San Antonio's most iconic landmarks including the River Walk, Tower of Americas, Torch of Friendship and more, according to their website.