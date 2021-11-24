Rock 'n' Roll marathon returns with fiesta theme Dec. 4-5

The marathon will feature local cover bands, folklorico dancers, mariachis and more at every mile.

SAN ANTONIO — The Humana Rock 'n' Roll marathon returns with a "Fiesta in December" theme on Dec. 4 - 5, according to a press release.

The event kicks off with a Health and Fitness Expo at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on Friday, Dec. 3 at 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Runners competing in the 5k and 10K races will start on Hoefgen Avenue and Heiman Street on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 a.m. Runners competing in the marathon and half marathon start at West Market Street and South Alamo Street on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 7:15 a.m.

The marathon will feature local cover bands, folklorico dancers, mariachis and more at every mile.

You must register to participate in all marathons on their website.