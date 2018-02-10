St. Luke's Baptist Hospital is now ranked among the top 50 hospitals across the U.S. to perform robotic surgeries.

For many, going under the knife can be daunting, and the thought of a robot performing the surgery may put some on edge. But doctors say that the technology increases precision and has many benefits.

Day in and day out, doctors perform surgery at St. Luke's Baptist Hospital, and at times, it's a robot holding the scalpel.

On Tuesday, Dr. John Metersky stitched up a five dollar bill to demonstrate how the robot works.

"[The robot is] excellent in dissecting, getting blood vessels dissected, and then it actually has cauteries, so when you pinch these together, it can cook the vessels essentially and close it off," Dr. Metersky said.

St. Luke's Baptist Hospital is home to three surgical robots, estimated to cost more than $2 million. They are used by about 50 robotic certified surgeons.

"Gynecologists use it, general surgeons use it, colorectal surgeons use it,” said Dr. Metersky, who described using the robot as intuitive, as it mimics their hand movements and gives them a virtual 3-D feel.

From a console, the surgeon can manipulate up to three robot arms during the surgery and zoom in and out with the cameras.

Since the robots have been implemented at the hospital, doctors have performed more than 10,000 surgeries, ranging from hernia repairs to gallbladder removal.

Dr. Metersky also added that there are many benefits to robotic surgery. He says it gives them better control of bleeding and can also reduce pain, the possibility of infections, and can knock down recovery time.

