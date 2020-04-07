More remdesivir headed to San Antonio-area hospitals to aid COVID-19 patients and fortify resources

The supply boost comes amid a local coronavirus crisis that continues to worsen.

SAN ANTONIO — More than 60 additional cases of remdesivir – the drug approved by the FDA as an effective treatment to help COVID-19 patients deal with their symptoms – is headed to San Antonio-area hospitals amid a worsening coronavirus situation in the metro.

The state announced Saturday that 63 cases of the drug, part of the latest and largest round of supply from the federal government, will help service a dozen hospitals in the San Antonio area. As with prior distributions, it's up to medical staff at individual hospitals to decide how to use their respective shipments, "though it must be prescribed in accordance with the Food and Drug Administratin's emergency use authorization."

Bexar County will be receiving 59 of the cases, Comal County three cases and Guadalupe County one.