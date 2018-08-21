When the school year begins, there are all sorts of stressors that can weigh on a child's mind, like making new friends, getting enough sleep, having to give up video games for homework, fitting everything into that busy schedule and even bullying. But there are ways for parents to wipe these problems away and start the school year off right.

"Stress management is one of the most important things we can do, because if someone is stressed, they are not able to operate at their best capacity," Psychotherapist Dr. Margo Delagarza said.

One of the big challenges is communication and realizing stress is contagious. "A lot of times kids don't know they are stressed. They don't know how to verbalize that. It's very internalized so it manifests itself in different ways," Dr. Delagarza said.

"Your kids tend to feed off of you. So whether it's back to school or the state testing, they have to take or finals or whatever, believe in your kids, because that's all you can do. You can't stress for them," said Brooklyn Willy, a mother of three. Willy said when she needs support, she asks for it right away. "When you wait too long to ask for help, there's damage that's been done and you have to backpedal," she said.

Dr. Delagarza added, "When you are constantly in a hurry, constantly stressed out, you really need to re-evaluate what the priorities are and then if there is nothing you can drop, you need to ask for support."

Melissa Gerstein, Co-Founder of TheMoms.com, says preparation the day before can make the next day's morning routine a little easier. "Back to school time is not an easy transition. They wake up scrambling around the house in the morning," Gerstein said.

Willy added, "Being organized helps a whole lot. I feel so much better waking up in the morning when I have done things the night before."

