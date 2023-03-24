Free reconstructive surgery being offered to San Antonio children

The national nonprofit Fresh Start is hosting a Surgery Weekend in June to help change the lives of up to seven local kids.

SAN ANTONIO — The national nonprofit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is expanding operations to South Texas, starting with an opportunity for medically underserved children to receive reconstructive surgery free of charge in June.

A press release from the nonprofit states it is now taking applications for surgeries to be conducted June 24 and 25 in San Antonio, with a focus on "children who are in need of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery." The effort is a collaboration with University Health San Antonio.

Fresh Start hopes to help between five and seven young patients in need of reconstructive surgery during those two days in June. Among the procedures they carry out are operations to address cleft lips, soft tissue injuries and laser procedures for scarred skin.

“Volunteers among physicians and staff are lining up to make Surgery Weekend a success for our patients,” Shari Brasher, Fresh Start CEO, is quoted as saying in the release. “We are excited about being able to offer these services and have a range of specialties we can bring in, depending on the needs of the patients who apply.”

The California-headquartered nonprofit has helped nearly 9,000 kids since 1991.

