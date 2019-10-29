SAN ANTONIO — A man being diagnosed with breast cancer is rare, but recognizing the signs could mean life or death. Early detection is key to saving yourself and future generations.

The American Cancer Society estimates about 2,670 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year. For men, the lifetime risk of getting breast cancer is about 1 in 1,000.

"Stage for stage, survival for male and female breast cancer is the same, but males tend to present at a later stage than women do because the awareness is not out there," said Dr. Maryam Elmi, a breast surgical oncologist with the Mays Cancer Center within UTHealth San Antonio.

She said there are signs men should look out for. "A palpable lump, for instance, is something we need to worry about, or nipple discharge, or any changes to the nipple, the shape or position or any rashes around the nipple."

Much like post-menopausal women, the treatment for male breast cancer is similar. Dr. Elmi told us, "We treat breast cancer with a lumpectomy also known as a partial mastectomy where we remove part of the breast, or total mastectomy where we remove all the breast tissue."

Some of the risk factors men face when it comes to breast cancer include older age, with most men diagnosed in their 60s, exposure to estrogen, such as for hormone therapy, a family history of breast cancer, liver disease, and obesity.

Dr. Elmi added, "If they have a very strong family history for breast cancer, they usually get sent to us for instance in our high-risk clinic and we can test them genetically to see if they carry genes such as BRCA2 which puts that at high risk for future breast cancer."

Getting that genetic testing is of the utmost importance because if the man is a carrier of BRCA2 there is a 50% chance they pass it down to their children.

Something else Dr. Elmi says keeps many men from talking about breast cancer is the psychological impact of the change in their body.

She told us, "There are reconstruction options, so depending on their body habit, sometimes when we do a total mastectomy and leave someone with a big deformity or a concave shape in their chest wall, I do offer them a consultation with one of our plastic surgery colleagues."

For information on the Mays Cancer Center and what they do to take care of patients locally through information and programs, go to their website: www.uthealthsamdanderson.org .

