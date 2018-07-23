SAN ANTONIO - The intense summer heat is already here, and that could be especially dangerous for kids and pets.

According to research from San Jose State University, 43 children in the U.S. were killed last year due to suffering heat stroke in a vehicle. So far, 2018 has seen 26 hot car child deaths.

About 400 of those children were left in a hot car after being "forgotten" by a caregiver, the study found.

It only takes about 10 minutes for temperatures inside a car to reach deadly heat levels. Children's bodies can also reportedly heat up five times faster than adults.

AAA Texas recommends taking the following precautions:

Never leave children or animals unattended in a car, not even for a short period of time. Outside air temperatures in the nineties can rise to 125 degrees inside the vehicle very quickly and can cause brain damage or death.

Create reminders and habits that give you and caregivers a safety net. Leave an item needed at your next stop in the back seat so you don’t forget about your loved one.

Take action if you see an unattended child or pet in a vehicle. Dial 911 immediately and follow the instructions of emergency personnel.

Make sure all child passengers have left the vehicle after it is parked.

Keep vehicles locked at all times; even in the garage or driveway.

Never leave keys and/or remote openers within reach of children.

When parked, use a sun shield to cover the windshield to minimize heat buildup and to help protect the car’s interior. Cover metal and plastic parts on seat belts and child safety seats to prevent burns.

Open the vehicle’s doors and let the interior cool for a few minutes before entering.

Remember to remove electronics such as cell phones, iPods, etc. from your vehicle, as the high heat can drain the batteries and possibly damage internal components.

The National Weather Service has also been using the hashtag #LookBeforeYouLock on social media to raise awareness for hot car-related deaths.

