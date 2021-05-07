Poultry recall linked to foodborne bacteria; doctor warns of health risks

Vomiting, a fever, muscle aches and diarrhea are among the symptoms of listeriosis, which infections about 1,600 people in the U.S. a year.

SAN ANTONIO — Concerns of listeria contamination prompted Tyson Foods Inc. to recall nearly 8.5 million pounds of chicken products over the July 4th weekend.

The recalls follow a federal investigation involving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CDC, which revealed three cases of listeria infection between April and June.

Federal officials discovered two cases in Texas, of which one person died as a result of the foodborne illness.

A third case was reported in Delaware.

“It (listeria) is actually found in water, it’s found in the soil and it’s found in the feces,” said Dr. E. Linda Villarreal, internal medicine specialist and president of the Texas Medical Association.

“Where is that most likely, obviously in factories where some of these pre-cooked chicken and other poultry products are prepared and not following the required hygiene process,” she said.

Dr. Villarreal explained the incubation period for listeriosis can be anywhere from 24 hours to two weeks to two months.

Symptoms of listeriosis are similar to the flu, which includes a lingering low-grade fever, muscle aches, vomiting, and diarrhea.

She stressed old people, pregnant women and those with chronic health conditions can be at greater risk.

The CDC reports that about 1,600 people get listeriosis each year and about 260 people die.

“Most individuals, especially those who are healthy will recover from the illness and the symptoms sooner than you realize that you’ve had a bacterial infection,” Villarreal said

As grocery stores, restaurants, nursing, and other businesses recall the in-question Tyson Food products, customers are urged to do the same by returning or disposing of the poultry.

KENS 5 reached out to H-E-B for comment on the recall.