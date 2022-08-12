Possible tuberculosis exposure at O'Connor High School

Northside Independent School District and the school were notified by Metro Health.

SAN ANTONIO — Principal of O'Connor High School Robert Martinez sent a letter to parents on Friday saying that there was a possible tuberculosis exposure on campus.

Northside Independent School District and the school were notified by Metro Health. They have identified the people who may have been exposed and they are getting screenings.

This comes after a person connected to Brandeis High School tested positive for tuberculosis. Officials first noted that there was a "common link" involving Clark High School as well. Northside ISD later sent a press release on Friday saying that the investigation at O'Connor is related to the TB links at both Brandeis and Clark.

Parents of students identified as potentially exposed will be contacted by a letter from Metro Health. "For those individuals potentially exposed, it is very important that they participate in the tuberculosis investigation," the principal's letter to parents reads.

A community informational meeting is happening on Monday at 6 p.m. in the O'Connor High School auditorium.

On Thursday, health district Health Program Manager Tommy Camden told KENS 5 the disease is far more difficult to catch when compared to COVID-19 or Influenza.

"The criteria basically is around 8 hours a week of exposure. A lot of times going into school situations we are looking at two class room periods or more," Camden. "The rest of the school doesn't need to be concerned unless they've been contacted."