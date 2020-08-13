x
Pleasanton ISD football program shuts down after student tests positive for COVID-19, district says

The letter said the student was last at football practice on August 11.
SAN ANTONIO — The Pleasanton ISD football program practice has been delayed after a student tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents from the district.

The letter said the student, who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19, was last at football practice on August 11. The district said it is working closely with the health department and is shutting down the football program. Practice will resume on August 26, according to the district.

The letter says officials do not have reason to believe those in close contact with the infected individual have a reason to be concerned. But, the letter did ask everyone to be on the lookout for COVID-19 symptoms, as always.

See below to read the full letter to parents: 
