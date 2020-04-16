SAN ANTONIO — As researchers continue working to devise a treatment for the novel coronavirus, a patient at Methodist Hospital is the first San Antonian to receive a plasma transfusion in the hopes that it could make a difference against the disease.

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center recently announced its participation in a nationwide effort to obtain plasma from COVID-19 survivors to use as a potential immunity agent for others that are diagnosed. STBTC officials said that, earlier this month, Jimmie Hayden was the first coronavirus patient to be on the receiving end of donated plasma.

According to officials, the plasma came from a fellow San Antonian who has recovered from the coronavirus, adding that it "may provide passive immunity to certain patients with severe forms of the illness."

A coronavirus vaccine is still months away from widespread use, which is typically the timeframe.

Meanwhile, anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 and wants to donate their own plasma can find out more information by emailing COVID19@southtexasblood.org.

