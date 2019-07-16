SAN ANTONIO — If you've purchased Pita Pal products at a local Trader Joe's recently, heads up!

The company has issued a recall for four specific products they say may contain Listeria. They are:

Pita Pal Original Hummus, with use-by dates of 7/28/19, 8/2/19 and 8/24/19

Pita Pal Original Hummus Pretzels, with use-by dates of 7/27/19, 8/1/19, 8/17/19 and 8/24/19

Pita Pal Hummus 4-Flavor Variety Pack, with use-by dates of 7/27/19, 8/2/19, 8/12/19, 8/16/19 and 8/23/19

Pita Pal Sesame Pine Nuts Hummus, with use-by dates of 7/28/19, 8/2/19, 8/11/19, 8/17/19 and 8/24/19

If you own any of those products sold at Texas Trader Joe's stories, you're urged to throw it away or return it for a full refund. No illnesses have been reported from the products thus far, the company says.

The recalls are part of a larger, nationwide recall of Pita Pal products sold under various brands. That list can be found here.